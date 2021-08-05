Daisy Irene Mazeika, age 51, of Manistee died unexpectedly Monday evening Aug. 2, 2021.
She was born on June 5, 1970, in Manistee the daughter of the late Timothy J. and Gale Jean (Olin) Mazeika. She was a 1988 graduate of Manistee High School and then attended West Shore Community College. She had been employed as a cook and bar tender in the Manistee area.
Daisy enjoyed the beach, sunsets, rock hunting, photography and walking her dog.
She is survived by her daughters Amber Bruesch of Manistee and Natasha Zuchowski of Jackson; son Zachary Zuchowski of Colorado; sisters Julie (Robert) Clement of East Lake and Betty (Jon) Kubiskey of New Cumberland, West Virginia; aunt Tammy Libey of Onekama; nieces and nephews Timothy Hook, Emily Clement, Garrett and Tyler Kubiskey; as well as other aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a sister Cheryl Mazeika.
A Celebration of Life for Daisy will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the East Lake Village Hall.
Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.