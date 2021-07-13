Dale Albert Vorderlandwehr of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away peacefully on April 4. He was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Nov. 15, 1937. He was preceded in death by parents Albert and Ara Glen Vorderlandwehr and brothers Gale and Paul.
Left to mourn him are daughters Gretchen Battey Vorderlandwehr, Shelly Hillmer (Carl) and Rachel Lefebure (Hugues); son Eric Vorderlandwehr (Kari); former wife Janet Vorderlandwehr Billingsley; sisters Sharon Rathbun and Valerie Counard (Allen); 9 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter and large extended family in addition to the many students he taught and mentored.
His greatest passion was love of family, followed closely by sports, music, reading, the discipline of academic research and stand-up comedy. He financed his education working as a door-to-door salesmen, a deck hand on Great Lakes freighters, an assembler at the Hamtramck/Detroit auto plant and as recipient of a National Science Foundation grant.
He taught economics as a professor at Michigan State University, The American Graduate School of International Management, several University of California campuses and the Paris School of Economic in France.
Dale is best remembered as a man who had great respect for wide ranging intellect, egalitarian values, witty conversation, the joys of family and hope in the face of despair. He is much loved; his love and many talents are sorely missed. His final resting place and celebration of life will be held in Ludington on July 15 at St. Simon Parish.