Dale E. Point, 79, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020, at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Dale was born on April 28, 1941, in Ludington, the son of the late Jesse and Cecil (DeArmound) Point. Dale was also preceded in death by his three brothers and two sisters.
Dale leaves behind his wife Helen; two daughters Peggy and Jeni; four grandchildren and one great- grandchild.
A private service for his family will be held at a later date. Cremation will be taken care of by Schrader, Aragon, Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001.