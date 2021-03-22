Dale E. Wissner, age 62, of Free Soil, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Dale was a liver transplant survivor and fought the past 10 years battling multiple myeloma. Dale was a fighter and fought the hard battle until the very end.
He was born on March 8, 1959, in Manistee, son of the late Willard and Theresa (Zielinski) Wissner. He was a graduate of Manistee Catholic Central class of 1977. He then attended the West Shore Community College where he received his associates degree in welding. Most of his life Dale was employed as a pipe fitter/welder with U.A. Local No. 174 and worked for many contractors locally and out of town. When his children were young, he coached his son’s elementary basketball team, regularly attended his daughters many dance recitals and son’s high school basketball games. He played basketball in the Men’s MRA Basketball League and Gus Macker. He enjoyed watching college and professional sports. He also enjoyed vacationing with friends, going to yard sales and socializing at the casino.
Dale is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Rachel and Nick Wagner and his son and daughter-in-law Joshua and Jackie Wissner all of Free Soil, five grandchildren Kensley, Zaeley and Greyden Wagner and Natalie and Dylan Wissner; two sisters and two brothers-in-law Noelle and Randall Yager and Ronald Klein all of Grand Rapids and Christie Wissner of Manistee; and his twin brother and his wife David and Linda Wissner of Manistee. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive him.
He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by his infant brother William Wissner, his sister Mary Jean Klein and his godson/nephew Jacob Barrett.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Basil Lek celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday morning one hour prior to the funeral mass.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral Arrangements.