Dale Edward Organ, age 88, of Ludington passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.
