Dale Edward Organ, age 88, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. He was born June 8, 1932, in Ludington, to Edward and Beatrice (Hayse) Organ. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1951. After high school, Dale was drafted into the U.S. Army and proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed in Denver.
Dale married the late Mayme Schneider in 1952. Together they raised five children. Dale worked as a heavy equipment operator at Dow Chemical for 37 years. He was a member of the American Legion. He loved to hunt and fish. He would frequent auctions where he acquired the nick name, “Auction Sale Dale.” Dale was always working. Among other things, Dale built several homes.
Dale is survived by his children Jan (Walt) Bower of Branch, David Organ of Ludington, Nancy Saxton of Georgia and Donna (Clarence) Garrow of Ludington; his nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and his brother John (Brenda) Organ.
Besides his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his son Michael and his sister Patricia Cory.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no service planned at this time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.