Daniel Jay Wilbur “Boone,” 60, of Fountain, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Grand Rapids. He was a former resident of Holland, and employed by Whitehall Industry in Ludington. Boone was an avid sportsman, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed and remembered with a smile.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Ira and Myrtle Scott; Roland and Margaret Wilbur; Mother Ruth Ann Wilbur.
He is survived by his children, Samantha Wilbur and Brittany Wilbur of Holland, Nicole Gonzales of Stuart, Florida, Ervey Gonzales of Holland, Laketon Pretty of Fountain; grandchildren, Jackson Gelders of Stuart, Florida; Brianna Gonzales and Madison Gonzales of Holland; father, Rodney Wilbur of Eaton Rapids; brothers, Jeff Wilbur of Fountain; Greg (Chrissy) Wilbur, of Manistee; Paul (Trudi) Wilbur of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; Tony (Brenda) Wilbur, of Fountain; sister Lisa (Allen) Eichmeier of Fountain; nieces Nicole Wilbur Soberalski, Megan Wilbur Six, Stephanie Eichmeier Ott; nephews Sean Wilbur, Thomas Wilbur, Nathan Wilbur, Chad Wilbur; and longtime friend Lupe Gonzales of Holland.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.2heart.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dykstra Funeral Home-Downtown Chapel in Holland, MI.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.