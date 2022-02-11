Daniel “Danny” Darris Lundberg, 56, of Pentwater, went Home on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. He was born Oct. 31, 1965, in Ludington, the son of Donald and Donna (Vance) Lundberg.
Danny was known for his love of wearing shorts, tank tops and mardi gras beads to match. He had a precious heart and touched many lives.
He also had a way making people laugh. Friends and family meant the world to Danny.
Above all, Danny believed in God and was a big fan of the Gaither Homecoming.
He also liked listening to Christmas music all year long, watching SpongeBob SquarePants and loving dogs.
Danny is survived by his brothers Dennis (Dolly) Lundberg, Donnie (Paula) Lundberg, Dean (Debbie) Lundberg, Dick (Cheryl) Lundberg and David Lundberg; numerous nieces, nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews; and, two great-great-nephews.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, his niece Tami and his great-niece, Bree.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.