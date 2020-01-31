The world lost a warm, bright, and loving spirit when Daniel Eric Stevenson, of Ludington, passed away in his sleep on Jan. 24, 2020, in Exton, Pennsylvania, where he was traveling on business. He was 52 years old.
Dan was born on Sept. 22, 1967 in Detroit, Michigan to Gene and Patricia (Willemin) Stevenson. The family moved to Ludington in 1971. He graduated from Ludington High School, where he excelled on the golf team and enjoyed participation in the drama club and the choir. He attended West Shore Community College, contributing his acting and singing talents to various stage productions.
Dan was a project manager for Western Land Services, based in Ludington but spending long stretches on the road, in various states. He was also a licensed real estate agent and, particularly before his career took him out of town so frequently, was enthusiastically involved in various community roles, including as an assistant golf coach in Mason County Central Schools, basketball coach for an elementary school girls team, and in various roles with the Ludington Area Jaycees and the Ludington Chamber of Commerce.
But Dan loved more than anything to spend time with his family and his many friends, and if that time involved golfing or watching the Dallas Cowboys, so much the better. A regular highlight of Dan’s recent years has been an annual trip with a group of friends to play golf courses around the country, and he particularly relished having been able to play Pebble Beach with that group. He was caring, considerate, selfless, quick with a smile and a warm-hearted laugh, and loving toward, and much loved by, his family and friends.
Dan is survived by his mother Patricia Stevenson of Ludington; his brother Michael Stevenson (and Rocio) of Washington, D.C.; his sisters Catherine Peterson (and Scott) of Ludington, Debby Stevenson of Ludington, and Teri Branch (and Michael) of Portage; his daughters, Lauren Durga and Kaitlin Durga; many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gene E. Stevenson.
Following his passing, Dan received a blessing in a short, private prayer service led by the Rev. Anthony J. Costa of St. Agnes Catholic Church in West Chester, Pennsylvania. In accordance with Dan’s wishes, no funeral service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages those wishing to honor Dan to consider making a contribution in his memory to their own favored Ludington area charitable organization. Cards and condolences may be directed to the family in care of 707 N. James Street, Ludington.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Dan at www.OakGroveLudington.com.