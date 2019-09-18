Daniel Lee Sanregret, age 68, of Branch, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Rev. Daniel DePew presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.

The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.