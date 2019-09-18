Daniel Lee Sanregret, age 68, of Branch, passed away on Sept. 18, 2019. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Rev. Daniel DePew presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
