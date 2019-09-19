One of the world’s most talented and fiery yoopers… is no longer. The man, the myth, the legend; Daniel Lee Sanregret unexpectedly joined the stars in the heavens on Sept. 18, 2019.
The Man: Dan was born in L’Anse on Dec. 26, 1950, to the late and great Frank Sanregret and Hazel Jestila (Carr). He spent his childhood fighting off the wolves of the wilderness on his long walks to school each morning (so he claims). In his younger days, he would be found building, fixing and racing the classic cars of the ‘60s with his older brother Mike, and younger brother Frank. The Sanregret boys were legends of their own and managed to escape death (daily) with their long days of racing, partying, and living life with Sanregret (French for “no regrets”), ultimately giving truth to their family name.
After graduating from L’Anse High School in 1969, Dan met the love of his life, Jan, and tested her love for him by making her climb an old water tower in the woods. After passing his test, he decided she was the one for him and married her on Aug. 29, 1975. Together, they moved to Scottville, Michigan and were blessed with their two children Jon and Danielle.
Dan was a hard worker and spent 26 years as a heating and cooling technician for Custom Sheet Metal of Manistee. When he retired in 2007, he began to spend his days doing the things he truly loved: hunting, fishing, traveling, building, and spending time with his family and friends. He loved his place out at “The River” and there wasn’t a day that passed that he wasn’t working on a new project.
The Myth: Dan was an expert at “winning.” He often operated by the idea that “if you’re not cheating, you’re not trying” and never felt bad about bending the rules (in his favor). He was an avid game player and loved to beat his friends and family at pool, golf, horseshoes, board games, or any other activity they would take part in. He never had a “win” in the books that wasn’t followed by an asterisks.
Dan was also a talented storyteller. Given the proper amounts of Miller High Life or deep woods two-tracking, he could tell a whopper of a story (often embellished to the ninth degree). From that 30-point buck that got away to the bullet that hit his leg (and later came out his hand), he enjoyed entertaining his friends and family with his energy and passion for the things he loved most.
The Legend: As a self-made artist, gardener, mechanic, electrician, plumber, builder, engineer and inventor, there wasn’t anything Dan couldn’t build, repair or create. He was an expert at fixing anything and everything (mostly because he was an expert at breaking them first). His life’s masterworks include; first and foremost his family, his cabin at the river that he built from the ground up, his walk bridge, the dock, multiple pole barns and a garage (along with other major remodeling jobs) at his previous home in Scottville.
This legend of man will be greatly missed and was preceded in death by his father Frank Sanregret, mother Hazel Jestila (Carr), and stepfather James (Jimmy) Jestila. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jan; his son Jon (Ashley) and his daughter Danielle (Mark). He was an amazing papa to his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Garrett, Lily, Lila, Bodhi and Tate. He is also survived by his brothers, Mike (Jeanine) and Frank (Vicki); his sister-in-law Jill (Mike), brother-in-law Jay; many cousins, nieces and nephews, and many long-time friends.
Dan exemplified the motto, “When you burn bright, you don’t burn long.” Gone too soon, this legend of a man will forever be missed. “Cheers” to you Dan, and may you forever burn bright as one of the brightest stars in the heavens.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Daniel DePew presiding. Visitation at the church will begin at 10 a.m.
