Daniel Maurice Kistler, 92, and lifelong resident of the Ludington area, died June 30, 2023. He was born in Ludington on April 10, 1931. He was a 1949 graduate of Ludington High School. After attending Michigan State University for one year, he returned home to assist his dad with the operation of Kistlercrest Farm.
Dan married Amy (Amarylis Jean Loomis) in June 1952, and celebrated 67 years of partnership. Together, they continued the legacy of their third generation family farm producing milk, crops, and maple syrup. After selling the dairy cows in 1969, Dan worked as a pipefitter at Dow Chemical Company for over 21 years. He also raised beef cattle until the farm was gradually converted to fruit production. His “retirement years” were spent working on the farm, attending maple syrup meetings, traveling with Amy, and spending a few weeks in Gulf Shores each winter.
Dan valued hard work, thrift, and paying cash over credit. He loved being outdoors working, playing baseball and softball, camping, hunting, and fishing. He was a fierce competitor playing pinochle and cribbage with friends and family. Always open to learning new things, Dan was taught euchre by his grandchildren. Memories abound of Grandpa Dan slapping a card on the table, laughing good-naturedly as he won game after game.
He leaves his legacy of the 5-generation Kistlercrest Farm and his pride in producing high-quality fruit and pure maple syrup (even this past spring at age 92). His family has treasured memories of working together on the farm, picnics and hikes at Ludington State Park, fishing on the Pere Marquette River, and hunting and fishing in the U.P. at the “Sidnaw Hilton” cabin.
Dan — along with his gifts of optimism, good humor, and storytelling — is greatly missed by sons and daughters Tom Kistler, Ron (Sue) Kistler, Mary Ann (Steve) Ruberg, and Joy (Wei) Chung; grandchildren Mandy Kistler, Lynnae (Brian) Day, Dan (Katie) Ruberg, Meagan (Kyle) Stalter, Alayna Ruberg (Don Atkins), Justin (Amanda) Kistler, Jesse (Dan) Burke, Joel Ruberg (Jen DeMint), Kathryn (Matt) Durante, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are brother Roland (Jeannie) Kistler; sisters-in-law Beverly Gavigan, Dolores (Kenway) Smith, and Judy Loomis; and many nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his beloved wife Amy; his parents Maurice and Etta (Wright) Kistler; parents-in-law Russell and Beatrice Loomis; and brothers-in-law Jerome and Terrance Loomis.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, Aug 12 at St. Paul United Methodist Church community room. Family will greet guests starting at noon, with remembrances of Dan and luncheon at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friends of Ludington State Park, Mason County Historical Society, or the Riverton Township Fire Department.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.