Daniel Michael McCarthy, 18, of Baldwin, Michigan, has completed his life’s purpose and has entered the Kingdom of God, following his heroic act of being a Great Lakes hero by sacrificing himself for the sake of another on July 22, 2019, at 2:56 p.m.
He was baptized and a member at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church in Webber Township. Daniel, a young man with a big heart and a fun-loving attitude, was preceded in death by his mother, Alicia C. McCarthy; uncle, Lloyd C. Bailey Jr.; grandparents, Larry McCarthy and F. Herbst; and his great-grandparents.
He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, Christina (Alan) Johnson and Alissa McCarthy; brother, Buck Shot McCarthy; aunt, (guardian) Mary Bailey; father, Danny McCarthy; aunts, Alicia McCarthy and Tammy Adams; uncles, Joe Bailey and James McCarthy; nephew, Emmett Johnson; and numerous cousins, relatives and friends.
Daniel was a student at Baldwin Community Schools. In his free time, Daniel enjoyed hanging out with his friends, playing football, disc golf, basketball, fishing and swimming. He could be seen arriving to various places saying, “Hey, what up Grandma?”, “Hey hey hey!” and “What up Fam?” His favorite college football team was Michigan State University, just like his mom.
Visitation for Daniel will be Thursday, Aug. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Verdun Funeral Home, 585 Seventh St., Baldwin. The phone number is 231-745-4680.
Funeral service will take place Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. at Baldwin Community School’s football field. Burial and Committal will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Custer following the service. Pastor Duane Roberts Jr. of First Baptist Church of Woodland Park will be officiating the services.