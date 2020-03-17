Danny LaVerne Warner, age 80, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home in Ludington.
Danny was born on May 23, 1939, to the late Hugh and Julia (Keson) Warner. He married Patricia Ann Sniegowski on July 3, 1961, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Ludington. Danny was a truck driver for Midwest Direct Transport of Byron Center for more than 10 years, until his retirement in 2019.
Since her passing in 2016, Danny greatly missed his wife, Patricia, who was the love of his life. He was a very hard worker all of his life and enjoyed being on the road as a truck driver, working for his son Craig. Danny and Pat taught their children how to be hard workers, good people and to share all their love and kindness. They both will be greatly missed.
Danny is survived by his daughters, Kathy (John) Wilson of Hart and Michele Edwards of Ludington; son, Craig (Diane) Warner of Grand Rapids; 13 grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Danny was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Warner; parents, Hugh and Julia Warner; sisters, Doris James and Hazel Thurow; and brother, Harold Warner.
Cremation has taken place. There are no public services planned at this time. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.