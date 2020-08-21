Daria Sharon Reitsma, age 15, of Pentwater, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. She was born March 23, 2005 in Ludington to Edward and Traci (Worton) Reitsma.
Daria attended Pentwater Schools where she was active in band, playing the euphonium and most recently she had joined the equestrian team. Music soothed her soul. She sang through life’s challenges. She loved musicals, especially “Hamilton,” which she got to see live in Chicago with her family. Daria’s talents led her to attend three summers at the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp. Music wasn’t her only interest though; she also trained in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu with her dad. She was a “rock hound,” always searching for interesting and pretty rocks and Petoskey stones along the beaches that she loved to visit. She liked reading and writing fan fiction and poetry, many will remember that she always had a pen with her. Daria also enjoyed puzzles (always done while a movie was on the TV).
Daria was full of life. She was active, loud, goofy and caring, often putting others before herself. She was quick-witted and had a deep appreciation for dad jokes, even if they made her groan. Daria seemed to have an old soul with a wisdom far beyond her years. Her strong Christian faith and positive attitude buoyed her through the rough spots. All through her illness, she maintained that no one was allowed to be sad. Strength, patience, determination and faith were words she lived by and a reminder to all to Live, Laugh and Love, every single day.
Daria will be greatly missed by her parents, her sister Madeline Olivia, her maternal grandparents Gary and Sharon Worton, her aunts and uncles Alice (Derek) Hildreth, Peter Dracher and Richard (Davide Salvo) Reitsma, her great aunts and uncles Betty Lott, Gail and Tom Lykens and James and Stephanie Mitschelen, and her cousins Ian, Morgan and Alex.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation for everything that everyone has done for them throughout this journey.
Daria was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Calvin and Rosalynn Reitsma, her great-grandparents Nell and Peter Reitsma and George and Betty Worton.
According to Daria’s wishes a celebration of her life will be held sometime next year when everyone can gather together safely.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Please visit the funeral home website to leave a message and view her tribute video, www.oakgroveludington.com.