Darlene Bettison, age 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior July 28, 2021, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington.
Darlene was born on July 31, 1932 in Ludington, the daughter of Ossie Harrell and Eleanor (Henkel). She attended Scottville High School and graduated with the class of 1950 where she was voted “Best Looking” in her class.
Darlene was a woman of many talents. She enjoyed cooking, singing, sewing, playing cards and dominoes. She worked at Gibbs Restaurant, drove school bus, and worked for the Scottville Post Office. Darlene kept herself busy serving others and raising five children with her former husband, Chuck Clark Sr.
She was always there to lend a hand to a neighbor whether it be wallpapering, painting, hemming pants, curling hair or making homemade bread. In 1982, she married Richard Bettison with whom she shared 37 wonderful years before he preceded her in death in 2020. She was an active member of Prayer and Praise Assembly of God Church including Fifth Sunday Band, Senior Moments, and Lamplighters Care Group, which she hosted in her home.
She will be sadly missed by her children, Chuck (Kathy) Clark of Grand Rapids, Julie (Jerry) Carpenter, Jean (Rob) Williams, Lorie (Vinnie) Arcicovich and Natalie Barrette all of Ludington; her “bonus” children, Lori (Jim) Lyons, Dan (Bonnie) Bettison, Lisa (Mike) McFadden, and Lynda (Roberto) Suazo; 19 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren with 15 and 16 on the way; and two sisters, Dian Eggert and Jan (Jerry) Sparks).
Along with her husband Richard, Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Arne Christensen, and Ossie and Inger Harrell, and her brother Jim Christensen.
A memorial service to honor Darlene’s life will be held at Prayer and Praise Assembly of God, 509 N. Staffon St., Ludington at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 with family receiving friends starting at 10 a.m. Those who wish to remember Darlene with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Prayer and Praise Assembly of God for the Mission Fund which supports missionaries and their families.
Please visit Darlene’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Darlene for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.