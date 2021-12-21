Darlene Jean French, 80, of Ludington, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Darlene was born on Dec. 21, 1940, in Ludington, the daughter of Howard and Adelle (Fassoth) Falkman. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1959 and married the love of her life, Robert French in the late ‘60s.
Darlene was a housekeeper for Oakview Medical Care Facility for 21 years, finally retiring in 2001. In her younger years, she worked for Star Watch Case. Darlene spent a lot of time at Oakview Medical Care Facility once her husband moved there. It became her home-away-from-home. After he passed away in 2013, she volunteered there, helping residents play bingo. While residing at Oakview herself, Darlene enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She also enjoyed going to the senior center to play pool.
Darlene is survived by her children Tammy (Brent) Smakal and Robert (Kelly) Donker; grandchildren Hannah and Harley Smakal and Jordan and Zach Donker; and, special friends Paula Bush and Christine Olson.
Darlene’s parents and husband preceded her in death.
Darlene was laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery. There are no services planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ludington Senior Center or Arthritis Association.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.con.