Darlene Marie Warden, age 58, of Scottville, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born Nov. 30, 1963 in Ludington to Gerald and Virginia (Mathews) Soberalski. Dar attended Mason County Central, graduating with the class of 1982.
Darlene married the love of her life, Jeffrey Warden, on May 14, 1994, at the K of C Hall in Ludington. They spent many happy years together. She especially enjoyed her camping trips with Jeff and their camper. Dar also enjoyed a good trip to the casino, bowling with friends and playing cards with her family.
Darlene worked for Lundquist Furniture for 13 years, working right up until a week before her passing. She was a dedicated and loyal employee.
Darlene will be greatly missed by her husband of 27 years Jeff; her daughters Melissa (Jeremy) Larson, Jessica Moss and Chelsea (Laurence) Adams; her four grandchildren Garrett and Mackenzie Larson and Aidin and Ava Hoekwater; her one great-granddaughter Azalea Marie Larson; her father-in-law Arnold Warden; and, her sister Debbie Soberalski.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law,Jeanne Warden, her brother Douglas Soberalski and her son-in-law Trevor Moss.
A visitation for Darlene will be held Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. A funeral will be held Monday, April 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. also at the funeral home. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Darlene will be laid to rest at Custer Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Darlene’s name may be directed to the Stomp Out Cancer Fund www.soc-fund.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com