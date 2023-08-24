Darlene Rose Copenhaver, 87, of Ludington, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
Darlene was born on July 25, 1936, the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary Nickelsen. On July 26, 1953, she married Henry Copenhaver, and together they shared 59 memorable years together.
Darlene held several different jobs during her working career. She was employed by Lewis Drug Store, Jim’s Soda Bar, FloraCraft, was the owner of Lakeview Cottages, managed Birch Lake Apartments, and was also self employed as a highly desired caterer. When Darlene wasn’t working, she loved cooking, knitting, and snowmobiling. She was also active within the community, volunteering whenever she could. She was also the president of the American Legion Auxiliary, Ludington PTA, and den mother of Cub Scouts. Most recently she enjoyed creating horse artwork, and watching cowboy shows with Sparky.
Darlene is survived by her four sons Henry W. Copenhaver, Jr., Raymond (Darcy) Copenhaver, Carl (Peg) Copenhaver and Samuel Copenhaver; grandchildren Tabitha Hanson, Amber Copenhaver, Shane Copenhaver, Sara Copenhaver, Carl Copenhaver, Jr., Clifton Copenhaver, Ruthie Attwood and Nicholas Copenhaver; eight great-grandchildren; sisters June (Art) Terryn, Jude (Gary) Wickery, and Johnette (Glen) Taylor.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Copenhaver; and parents, Eugene and Mary Nickelsen.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington at 11 a.m. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Oakview/Sutter for their professional, fun, and loving care of Dar.
