Dave M. Fedoroff, age 64, of Fountain, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home. He was born June 1, 1956, in Detroit to Roy and Sophie (Komorowski) Fedoroff. Dave married Micha Koenig on June 18, 1982, at St. Valerie’s in Clinton Township. Dave worked for Henry Ford Health Systems and retired from Spectrum Health as a senior security officer in 2020 after over 30 years.
Dave was a devoted, loving and selfless husband and father. He was also quite the story teller! He always had a good looooooong joke for anyone he met. He was proud to be everyone’s “Dad” and enjoyed fishing and history books. Dave had a unique talent: he was always finding new and creative ways to injure himself. He was quite the klutz!
Dave will be greatly missed by his wife of 38 years Micha and his children, Karl, Trevor (Patricia) and Larissa.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; sister Caroline Fedoroff; and, brother Richard Fedoroff.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dave’s name may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
