David Allen Keffer, 55, of Ludington, formerly of Kingsley, passed away on Sept. 28, 2022.
Dave was born on June 1, 1967, the son of Thomas and Susan (Bell) Keffer. He graduated from Kingsley High School in 1985 and received a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University in 1990. He worked as a fisheries biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the past 31 years. On Dec. 28, 1991, Dave married the love of his life, Joann Hanson.
With his love of fishing, especially trout, Dave was recently teaching himself how to fly fish. He spent his down time working on home-improvement projects, enjoying nature hikes and photography. He could often be found watching the sunset with his wife at the Long Skinny Park.
Dave was a loving husband and father. Some of his favorite times were sitting at the beach with his family who meant the absolute world to him. As a dedicated father, he arranged his travel schedule as often as possible so he could attend every band concert, football game, and track meet. Although, a generally quiet and reserved man, his quick wit and dry sense of humor were often appreciated by those around him. His children became professional eye-rollers from all of his dad jokes!
Dave is survived by his wife and best friend of 30 years Joann Keffer; children Rachael (Andrew) Orlando, Allen Keffer, Rylee Keffer and Adam Keffer; parents Thomas and Susan Keffer; siblings Jessi (Mitch) Sedlacek, Theresa Broad and Lucinda (Scott) Bellmore; mother-in-law Margaret “Peggy” Hanson; siblings-in-law Robert (Paula) Hanson, Julie (Martin) Kelly and Janet (Richard) Kiesel; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his brother Edward Schneider; grandparents Merle Keffer, Madeline Fish, Elton Bell and Marion Bell; and father-in-law Robert Hanson.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Oct. 10. 2022, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at noon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
