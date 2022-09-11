There will be a celebration of life for David Lasley and Julie Lasley on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the afternoon at the Sugar Ridge Church of the Brethren, 2012 E. Wilson Road in Custer.
The family requests that masks be worn.
There will be a celebration of life for David Lasley and Julie Lasley on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the afternoon at the Sugar Ridge Church of the Brethren, 2012 E. Wilson Road in Custer.
The family requests that masks be worn.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.