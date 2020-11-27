Mr. David Anthony Phillips Sr., age 77, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Muskegon. He was born in Ludington on July 6, 1943 to Charles and Laura (Comstock) Phillips.
David was employed for more than 20 years by Laman Asphalt in Ludington and later at Automatic Spring in Grand Haven prior to his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading and racing around his property on his new golf cart.
On Jan. 29, 1966, David married the former Judy Sanford in Ludington and she survives him along with their 11 children Tina Phillips, Randy Phillips, David Phillips Jr., Anthony Price, Shannon Owens, Shawn Owens, Shaw Owens, Georgia Walker, Hope VanTassel, Mykel VanTassel and Tazhia Walker; son-in-law Guy Phillips Jr.; 15 grandchildren; 23-plus great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Ranee Phillips, two sisters and three brothers.
According to his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private service will be held at a later date.