David Clarence Fonnesbeck, 66, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Visitation will take place Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Emanuel Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

