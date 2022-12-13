David Clarence Fonnesbeck, 66, of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. Prior to his passing, he spent his last days surrounded by friends and family.
Dave was born on Aug. 30, 1956, to Clarence and Wilda (Boals) Fonnesbeck. After graduating from Ludington High School in 1974, he went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in education from Central Michigan University in 1978.
Dave began his professional career teaching in Cass City and then Hart to be closer to home. Dave eventually left the field of education and began a new career as production manager at Great Lakes Castings Co. for several years. Dave’s original excitement for teaching led him into the world of software consulting for the automotive industry. As Dave perfected his craft, he formed his own consulting group, DFC Consulting, before retiring.
Dave, a life-long Oriole, had many passions; the love of football being at the top of that list. This devotion for the game first developed as a player at LHS, receiving first team all-conference honors in 1973 at the center position. “Fuzzy,” as he was affectionately known throughout his years, continued to enjoy the game cheering on his two sons on the same gridiron, volunteering his time to youth flag football and playing an integral part in developing the Mason County Youth Rocket Football program. Dave also found pride in volunteering his time serving as the vice chair of the Mason County Democratic Party.
Dave and his wife, Christiane (Schubert) Fonnesbeck, enjoyed taking frequent vacations together. When not on vacation, you could find Dave hacking away on the golf course, playing live trivial pursuit, catching up on the latest world news with his morning McDonald’s crew, enjoying the sounds at the casino, cursing at the Detroit Lions and spending time with his kids and grandchildren. But no matter where you found him, it was almost guaranteed he had a joke to tell you.
Dave and Chris spent many years as members at Bethany Lutheran Church and most recently Emanuel Lutheran Church.
Dave was preceded in death by his mother Wilda, father Clarence and sister Marla.
Dave is survived by his wife Chris; sons Ian (Amy) Fonnesbeck and Karl (Lindsey) Fonnesbeck; daughter Leslie (Billy) Middendorf; sister Elda (Robert) Soneral; brother Dan (Kim) Fonnesbeck; nephews Daryl (Chrissy) Soneral and Steve (Paula) Soneral; and eight wonderful grandchildren (Madison, Karson, Kooper, Karter, Cole, Elle, William, Owen).
Visitation will take place Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. A funeral service will be held Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Emanuel Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com