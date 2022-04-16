David Cline Stocking, age 64, of Spring Lake, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, after a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). He was born in January 1958 in Ludington to Ronald and Belva (Gronemeyer) Stocking. Dave married Lori Zellers in May 2010.
David graduated from Ludington High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Aquinas College. He owned Stokes and Stocking Investment Advisors until selling the business in 2005.
David thoroughly enjoyed serving his community as a member of Spring Lake Rotary as past president and was a Paul Harris Fellow. He also loved biking, kayaking, boating, traveling, sailing and fishing in Florida.
Dave enjoyed a long and successful career in financial services that began in 1983. The same characteristics that Dave held dear in his personal life were exhibited in his professional life dedication to excellence, hard work, honesty, integrity, patience and a sense of humor. Dave enjoyed working with people and helping them learn about managing their money and meeting their investment goals. He was a pioneer in West Michigan to offer fee-only investment services, a business model he believed was in the best interest of his clients. Dave treated everyone like family and the care, concern and respect he had for his clients also extended to his co-workers and peers.
David’s love for his family was evident to all. He found his greatest joy in being a Buppa, father and husband. He was always up for telling jokes, playing games and spending time together with his family. He loved telling the stories of all the times they had together.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife Lori Zellers; stepchildren Sarah (Luke) Bossenbroek and Christopher Zellers; three grandchildren Jessica, Emma and Joshua; sister Sue (Andy) Eilers; brother Daron Stocking; niece Tara (Curtis) Davy; two nephews, AJ (Emily) Eilers and Kyle Eilers; and many good friends and associates. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ron and Belva, and his niece, Kelly Eilers.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. Friends may meet the family on May 20, 2022 from 7-9 p.m. at The Spring Lake Chapel or one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials to Spring Lake Rotary or Defeat MSA Alliance are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake, MI 49456. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.