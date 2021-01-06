David “Dave” Edwin Bader, 59, of Ludington, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at home. He was born July 14, 1961, in Wenatchee, Washington, the son of Charles and Geraldine (Lugiewicz) Bader.
Dave graduated from Ludington High School in the Class of 1979. In 1983, Dave graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in construction management. Afterwards, Dave worked for several lumber companies in the area over the years and was currently employed as an estimator at Standard Lumber Company.
In his spare time, Dave loved riding his Harley, especially his trips to the Upper Peninsula. He was also a talented woodworker and had the ability to fix just about anything. Most of all, Dave loved sitting around the campfire, spending time with his family and his playing with his dog, Daisy.
On Oct. 29, 1983, at St. Simon Catholic Church, Dave married Pamela A. Sladick, who survives him. He is also survived by his twin sons Josh (Myndi Dangler) Bader and Jake (Ashley Smokoska) Bader; his granddaughter Aubree; two sisters Terri (Bill) Anderson and Chris Zerbi; two brothers Max Bader and Mike (Marie) Bader; and several nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Chuck and Geri Bader and two brothers Paul Bader and John Bader.
Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at St. Simon Catholic Church, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.