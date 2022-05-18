David Francis Tallquist, age 81, a longtime resident of Rothbury, passed away Jan. 13, 2022. He was born Sept. 23, 1940, in Custer, to Francis and Mabel (Miller) Tallquist. David attended Fern Elementary and graduated from Scottville High School.
From 1959-1963, David served his country in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Great Britain. On Oct. 21, 1967, he married Janice Kooi. He worked at Breneman Inc for 17 years, where he was a machine set-up man.
David loved sports and belonged to bowling leagues, golf leagues and several baseball teams. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. In retirement, David could often be found in his garden, at the casino or buying lottery tickets.
David is survived by his wife and three children Michelle (Peter) Seidel of Honolulu, Hawaii, Patrick (Jennifer) Tallquist of Rothbury and Brant (Stephanie) Tallquist of Rothbury; his grandchildren Caleb Tallquist, Andrew Tallquist, Brennan Tallquist, Bailey Tallquist, Abrielle Tallquist, Koen Seidel and Sienna Seidel; his siblings Carol Switkovitz, Ellen (Dave) Shoup and Ronald Tallquist and sisters- and brothers-in-law Jerome (Patricia) Kooi, Levetta Kooi, Andrea Krannitz and John Kooi; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Rothbury Village Pavillion, 7804 S. Michigan Ave., Rothbury, from 12-3 p.m. Come and go at your leisure.