David Franklin Betz passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2023 at the age of 84.
He was born on Oct. 5, 1938 in Conneaut, Ohio, to U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Edward and Lavinia Betz, both of whom are deceased. David is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Fran; he is also survived by his son David (Katie) and grandson Brady, brothers Richard (Carole), and Jeff, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
David’s parents moved to Ludington in the early 1940s when David was four years old. David attended St. Simons school, graduating in 1956. He attended the University of Prince Edward Island (PEI), Canada (where his mother was born) on a college basketball scholarship and was able to visit the island and campus in 2019 where he enjoyed retracing his time there and his mother’s roots. He spent one year at the U of P.E.I. but was drawn to complete his college education at Marquette University in Milwaukee, joining his Ludington friends. After college he entered the University of Detroit Law School, graduating in 1963. During his college and law school summer vacations he worked on the Ludington car ferries and the Great Lakes cruise ship South American to pay for his education.
After completing law school, he returned to Ludington as his father had passed and his mother was ill. He served as Mason County Prosecuting Attorney from 1963 to 1968 and then entered into private practice. He retired after 51 years of practicing law in Ludington.
David was a member of St. Simon’s church and was on the parish council and committee to build the new church on Bryant Road. With the Jaycees he helped create the Stearns Park mini golf course, was on the Ludington Chamber of Commerce board and was instrumental in bringing Gus Macker basketball tournaments to Ludington, chairing the committee for over 14 years. David was a member of Lincoln Hills Golf Club for over 50 years and served on its board. In his younger days he enjoyed ski trips to Aspen. He was an avid University of Michigan football fan, and enjoyed all sports, excelling in many of them.
One thing David cherished was his lifelong friendships. He enjoyed breakfast with the boys every Saturday, golf with his foursome and dinners on Wednesdays as well as the many golf trips to Florida and their Michigan spring getaways. The camaraderie and teasing were always in good fun.
We hope you will remember David for his kindness, humility, caring, and thoughtfulness. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor that many will remember. David had a gift of sending special letters and always knowing the right thing to say or write, especially if someone was grieving. David loved children and every year he would take the time on Christmas Eve to phone young children of friends and family before they went to bed pretending he was Santa Claus.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Simon Church, Mason County Food Bank, Mason County Animal shelter or any meaningful charity of your choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.