On Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, the world lost David Harold Smedley. Born Sept. 14, 1939, David led a remarkable life and leaves an incredible legacy in his absence.
A master mechanic by trade, David worked hard since he was 16 to build his own business that stands today as Dave’s Truck and Auto. He had passions for woodworking, hunting and his family. Having beat all the odds in overcoming childhood polio, David was a man that made the best of any situation, and his presence made every situation better. His kind demeanor, tender heart, quick wit and steadfast work ethic will be remembered fondly, as he was always there when needed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Judy Smedley; children David (Kara) Smedley, Lorena (Tom) Buchholz, Lou Ann (Lenny) Tyndall, Leah (Mike) Appledorn, Margie (Bryan) Kolk, Bill Bushre and Debi (Charlie) Holcomb; 30 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, John Abrahamson Smedley.
We are requesting any donations be directed to the Parkinson’s Foundation in honor of David’s battle with the disease. A special thank you is due to Hospice of West Michigan, his nurse Ruth and aide Katie, that helped provide exceptional care in these final months.
Visitation is Friday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, burial to follow at Bachelor Cemetery, with luncheon afterward.
