It is with great sadness the family of David Humbert Hughes, 74, of Charlotte, announce his passing. He was called home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
David was a highly respected leader in the road construction industry, an avid golfer, a mentor to many, a friend to all and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Commitment to his beliefs and the work of the Lord at Our Savior Lutheran Church are things David will be remembered for, as well as his keen business sense, mastery with numbers, unmatched ability to make tough decisions, exceptional negotiation skills, analytical brilliance, quick wit, passion and generosity for helping feed and clothe those in need, hard work-ethic and his golf score.
Winters in Florida were enjoyed by David and Cheryl. Watching their grandchildren excel in their passions of sports, music and dance brought them great joy. He also enjoyed cheering on the Michigan State Spartans, spending time with family, playing golf and basketball, reminiscing about the ‘old days’ in construction, cruising the highways looking at jobs and staying in touch with friends, family and business associates.
David is survived by the love of his life and wife of 56 years Cheryl (VanVolkenburg) Hughes; their sons David S. (Kimberly) Hughes, Daniel W. (Laurie) Hughes and Timothy S. (Maria) Hughes; grandchildren David W. (Ashley) Hughes, Makaylin (Ryan) Rumsey, Crimmson, Dani, Daisey, Shelbi and Andrew Hughes; great-grandchildren Abigail Elizabeth, Jonah Boone and one more on the way; siblings Joan Mountenay of Clearwater, Florida, and Charles Hughes of Ludington; two uncles in Italy; and, several nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents David William and Licia Olga Hughes and brother John Hughes.
Friends are encouraged to support David’s family at visitation on Thursday, May 20, 2021, noon to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 7910 E. St. Joseph Highway, Lansing, MI 48917. A celebration of David’s life will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021, and will be available to watch through Our Savior Lutheran’s website at https://www.oursaviorlansing.org/. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to Our Savior Lutheran Food Bank. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of David on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.