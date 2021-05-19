David Lee DeGood, age 61, of Manistee, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021. He was born Nov. 6, 1959, in Durand, to Henry and Delores (Shears) DeGood. David graduated from Corunna High School in 1977 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy after school. He proudly served his country for seven years. He was stationed aboard the USS Barney DDG6 out of Norfolk Virginia. While in the military, David was able to visit many places such as Spain, Japan, Australia, The Virgin Islands and Cuba.
After his honorable discharge, David worked at the Newport News Ship Building where he was in charge of rewriting the manuals for repaired carrier ships. In 1998, David moved to Manistee and started working for Amor Signs as its IT Manager.
As a child, David was a member of the Boy Scouts. During his time with the scouts he was able to achieve his Eagle Scout. As an adult, he continued his love for scouting as a Boy Scout Leader. He was active in his computer club in Virginia and when he moved north, he joined the Manistee VFW and was active in the Ford Lake Estates Association.
In his spare time, David loved to fish, play computer games and fly his drone.
He will be greatly missed by his mother Delores DeGood of Ludington; his two daughters Melissa (Richard) Bohls of Mechanicsville, Virginia, and April (Francis) Lloyd of Yorktown, Virginia; his seven grandchildren Brandon, Kyle, Nathan, Alexander, Jeffrey, Maddison and Paige; his siblings Barbara (Robert) Thompson, Donna (Paul) Martin, John (Linda) DeGood; and, many nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his father Henry DeGood, his sister Melinda Kidd and his niece Tamara Powlison.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Pere Marquette Historical Auto Club, 4020 Johnson Road, Ludington. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to www.DeGoodfoundation.org or the donor’s local humane society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.