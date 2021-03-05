David Lee McLain-Williams passed away Monday, March 1, 2021, along with his fiancé Ashley Plotts and unborn child David Jr. He was born in Ludington to Racheal McLain and David Williams.
David was a very loved person who enjoyed spending time with Ashley, family and friends. This included his beloved dog Harley. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and two-tracking. David had a very generous heart and would give everything he had to help anyone he could. After high school he started roofing and ventured out to laying concrete.
David is survived by his parents Racheal McLain and David (Kristi) Williams; sisters Kaytlyn Bailey (Jon), Michelle Granada, Rayanne McLain (niece Alice), Harmony McLain and Sabrina McLain; brothers Aidan Hilliker, Christian Hilliker, Noah Williams, Skylar McLain (Miranda), Avery Spears, Bentley McLain and Sebastian McLain. He is also survived by his aunts Frankie and Patricia Williams, Shawndra Lloyd and Lisa Zwerk; uncles DJ Williams, David Lloyd, Gordon Zwerk and Ricki Luttrell; grandpa Lawrence McLain; great-grandma Darlene Gannon; cousins Sofia, Isaac, Jadyn and Nicholas, Roger, Nicole, Elizabeth and Ryker; and, his dog Harley.
David was preceded in death by his fiancé Ashley Plotts and unborn son David Jr.; grandma Joanna Williams, grandpa David Williams, grandma Nancy Gannon-McLain, great-grandparents Milton and Elizabeth McLain; and great-grandpa Hugh Gannon.
A ceremony to celebrate David’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, at Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville. Those who wish to assist his family with expenses, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/2ap0b35y00?qid= 387adfd04bbff32262c50c23d to contribute. You may also visit David’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory of tribute of David for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.