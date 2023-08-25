David Michael Adamczyk, 55, of Ludington, peacefully passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. He was born Aug. 15, 1968, in Grand Rapids, the son of Gerald and Gaye (Sullivan) Adamczyk.
David was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He liked playing games with family and friends, including bowling, chess, and video games; and also enjoyed traveling, one of his most notable travels being to Jamaica. David equally enjoyed to read various books and was a skilled artist, but he knew how to have a good time and loved playing billiards and singing karaoke with friends.
David is survived by his son, Keane (Amy) Adamczyk; his siblings Maria (Dan Chapel) Pleiness and Steve (Anne) Adamczyk; his parents Gerald and Gaye Adamczyk; nephews Jake and Nate Pleiness; and great-nephew Nash Pleiness.Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, with the Rev. Mick Shriver officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.