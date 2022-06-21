David Michael Banks, age 47, of Scottville, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. David was born Jan. 28, 1975, in Pontiac, son of Bruce Banks II and Cynthia (Doench) Fulton.
Dave moved with his parents David and Cindy Fulton to Mason County in 1978. Dave often talked of the Round Lake years and the adventurous childhood he lived there with his brother Bruce, sisters Katie and Kelly and neighborhood friends. David loved playing baseball and having fun. Dave graduated from Mason County Central with the class of 1993. He furthered his education at West Shore Community College.
On Aug. 3, 2008, Dave married Lisa Hughes and they shared their life together and their love of nature, dogs and happiness at their home on the river north of Scottville.
David was a hard working, fun-loving guy who deeply loved his family, friends and his dogs. He loved playing slow pitch softball and was an amazing teammate. Dave was a die-hard Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions fan. He spent his Sundays cheering on the Lions with his dad Dave, brother Bruce and his closest friends; when there was a big play his favorite celebration was “the pancake” a three-person high five that he took great pride in perfecting. He also loved mowing the grass and tending to his property, whacking golf balls in the backyard and playing on Bubba’s pool league team “back in the day.”
He worked many years of his life in the landscaping business, most recently for Larsen’s Landscaping. His work ethic was second to none and he was ex-tremely proud of his projects.
David was preceded in death by his sister Katie Fulton.
Along with his wife Lisa, he will be lovingly remembered by his parents David and Cynthia Fulton and Bruce and Carol Banks; father and mother-in-law Dean and Susan Hughes; his brothers Bruce (Jody) Banks and Brian (Amy) Banks; his sister Kelly (Joel) Savich; his nephews Bruce Banks IV, David Fulton, Hunter, Owen and Waylon Savich; his nieces Charlie Banks and Mackenzie and Madison Savich; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; many close friends; his kitties Jasmine and Tigger; and, his beloved dogs Pepper and Fritz.
A celebration of life will be held in Dave’s honor on Saturday, July 9, 2022 from 2-6 p.m. at the Hissong Residence, 497 S. Reek Road, Custer, MI 49405. Please join his family to share memories with love and laughter.
Those who wish to honor David with a memorial contribution are asked to please consider a local animal shelter or his wife Lisa.
Please visit David’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Dave for his family to read, or to light a candle in his memory.