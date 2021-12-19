David Michael Philpott, age 78, of Custer, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. David was born on Aug. 29, 1943 in Milford, the son of Thurman and Maude (Wheeler) Philpott, and graduated from Milford High School with the class of 1962. On May 5, 1978, he married Cheryl Ann Sober in Fowlerville and they have celebrated 43 years together.
David was a great story-teller often mesmerizing his family with stories of his childhood and his fearless escapades. He had a steely quietness, wicked sense of humor and the biggest heart of gold. He loved his family deeply and would fiercely defend them. He truly lived by the “Golden Rule” and could be your best friend or greatest enemy. Retiring to Custer from downstate allowed him the opportunity to pursue his love of outdoors – hunting, fishing, shooting or just going for a ride in his pickup with his grandchildren to watch the deer in the fields.
Along with his wife Cheryl, David will be greatly missed by his children Mike (Betty) Philpott of Gwinn, Angela (Del) Wierda of Hamilton, Bruce Philpott of Wyoming and Vicki (Matthew) Berry of Portage; his grandchildren Heather Philpott, Jeff Philpott, Justin Schuitema, Keaton Wierda, Elizabeth Philpott and Hunter and Paige Berry; his great-grandchildren Ilah and Willie; his brother Thomas (Diane) Philpott of Fowlerville; his sister-in-law Joanne Philpott of Fenton; along with several nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents Thurman and Maude; his brothers Jim and Bill Philpott; and his sister Gerri Render.
A ceremony to celebrate David’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville. Friends may visit with David’s family on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until time of services. Those who wish to remember David with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the American Heart Association.
Please visit David’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of David for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.