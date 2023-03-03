David Roy Patten, 58, of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023. David was born June 30, 1964, the son of Clifford Roy Dennison and DeEtta Frances Casteel. On Dec. 20, 1999, David married the love of his life, Sarah Jean Patten.
David worked at a few different places during his life including FloraCraft and Grassa’s Market. He loved being outdoors, most times you’d find him golfing or kayaking. He was also a fan of playing video games and watching Old Western movies. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. David was a member of the Sac and Fox Nation Oklahoma, Ludington Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Moose Lodge.
David is survived by his wife Sarah Patten of Ludington; sisters Deborah (Carl) Anderson of Indiana, Carla (Alan) Weiner of Banister, Terry Patten of Grand Rapids, Lucille (Kenneth) Geisleman of Texas and Nancy (Doug) Zerby; several aunts and uncles; nephew, Daniel (Jennie) Dwyer of Mears; and several other nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his beloved parents Roy and DeEtta Patten; brother Raymond Patten; his grandparents; and a few aunts and uncles.
Flowers, cards or monetary donations can be sent to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington or directly to Sarah J. Patten at 713 First St., Ludington, MI 49431. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.