David Walter Hackert was born Dec. 18, 1950, in Mason County to Merton William and Elsie Josephine (Lehrman) Hackert. David lived on the family centennial farm, which was established in 1870. He passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the age of 71 with his wife Linda, and children Justin and Autumn at his side.
David graduated from Mason County Central, after which he served in the U.S. Army in 1971. He was honorably discharged and returned home to assist his family on the farm.
David enjoyed riding his tractors to plow, plant, and harvest his crops. He faithfully raised up to 70 head of Holstein dairy cows on the family farm.
He enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, cooking, woodworking and playing card games with family and friends. He raised coon dogs and enjoyed hunting with his son Justin and friends. He loved to teach his daughter Autumn about raising and showing animals and continued the tradition with other family members and friends.
David married Linda Leigh (Schade) Hackert on Sept. 9, 1989, in Ludington. They had two children, Justin David Hackert and Autumn Leigh Hackert.
In addition to farming, he was a brick layer/cement finisher at the Consumers Power Project. He also enjoyed driving the school bus for 20 years for Mason County Central Schools. He loved all the kids who rode his school bus.
He is survived by his wife Linda; children Justin (Angela) Hackert and Autumn (Cameron Hill) Hackert; sisters Gloria “Pat” Wagner, Shirley (Bill) Cox, Carolyn (Robert) Hoffdal; many nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Janelle (Verboam) Schade; and in-laws Sue (Jim) Ferraco, Carol (Ron) Coyne, Terry (Terri) Schade, and Tammy Schade.
He cherished time with his grandchildren, Katie Jai, Riley Kai, and Walter David Hackert, all of whom he requested to be with him in his last days.
David was preceded in death by his parents Merton and Elsie Hackert, sister Geraldine Makowsky; brother Myrton Hackert; sister Janice Sheridan; brothers-in-law John Wagner and William Makowsky; and father-in-law Norman Rex Schade.
Services will be held at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 with visitation at noon, and funeral at 1 p.m.
The family would like to thank the Veterans Administration, and specifically his nurse Stephanie, for wonderful support and many other services which all improved his quality of life and allowed him to remain home over the past two years. They also appreciate Elara Caring nurses Amy, Tara, Stacy and Sandy, chaplain Adrian, and caregivers Karl and Suzie.
Memorial contributions can be made to help defray medical and funeral expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.