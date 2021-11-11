David William Bentz, age 72, of Ludington, was called home to our Lord on Nov. 8, 2021.
David was born in Ludington on June 5, 1949, to Herman and Marie (Jensen) Bentz.
He graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1967.
David married the love of his life Julie Petersen on Nov. 28, 1980, at St. Simon church in Ludington.
He worked as an electrician for IBEW Local 275 for several years. David was also a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ludington.
David was a devoted husband and father. He always put others first and would drop anything to help his children, even in their adulthood. He enjoyed fishing, farming, going to the casino, spending time with family and B.S.ing with friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Marie Bentz, and his granddaughter Kira Isabell Herlein who at age 10 passed away from cystic fibrosis.
David is survived by his wife Julie Bentz; daughters Linda Seymour, Katie (Matt) Herlein and Kelly (Kevin) Knudsen; son Jim Bentz; grandchildren Samantha Brink, Jessica Wyer, Richie Seymour, Mackenzie Leedman, Keelie Herlein, Braylynn Lange, Madylynn Lange, Collin Lange, and Rylynn Knudsen; brother Fred (Bunny) Bentz; sister-in-law Jean (Bill) Mazur; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and, good friend Larry Hall.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (ww.cff.org) in honor of his granddaughter Kira, niece Pam and nephew Rusty.
A celebration for friends and family will take place in the summer of 2022.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.