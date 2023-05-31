Dean “Buns” McClellan, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023. He was born on March 12, 1952, to Ivan and Marjorie McClellan in Ludington.
Buns was an avid sports lover. He played softball with the Amoco Bombers during the heyday of fast pitch softball in Mason County. He was a pitcher to be reckoned with. He also loved the game of golf, playing on the MCC team during the MCC Foundation tournament. He was considered to be a scratch or low handicap player. He also enjoyed spending the day trout fishing. When the seasons turned, you could find him in the woods hunting during bow and rifle season.
He met Shelly Derks while working at Stokely’s in Scottville. They later got married in Texas. They shared 40 memorable years together.
He worked at different jobs where he made friends easily. He always enjoyed meeting new people. Although Buns faced physical challenges later in life, he always tried to stay positive.
Buns leaves behind his wife Shelly; nieces Sherry Berndt and Sue Parker; nephew Jim Parker; and their children; stepson Chad Wright and his family; mother in-law Ruby Derks; and sister in-law Renee DuShane and her family.
Buns was preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Marjorie McClellan; sister Lynn Parker; and father in-law Richard Derks.
Buns’ wit and storytelling will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.
There will be no service at this time. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.