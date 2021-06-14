Dean DeVerre Christensen, born on Jan. 29, 1940, passed away on June 10, 2021 at the age of 81.
Dean is survived by his first wife Betty Schulte; children Donald (Ruth Pryor) Christensen, Dawn (Chris) Bohnert, Robin (Jeff Sittig) Christensen, Christian (Kimberly) Christensen and Patrick (Stephanie Conley) Christensen; second wife Linda Cuellar; stepsons Anthony (Jennifer Moss) Hailey and Michael (Stephanie) Hailey; grandchildren Donald Jr., Christian II, Jessica, Ashley, Zachary, Stephanie, Andrew, Oran, Olin, Daemon, Evan, Molly, Aiko and Sophia; great-grandchildren Luke, Gabrielle, Jude, Oliver, Dean, Jameson, Archer, Cohen, Natalie, Ellie, Kayson and Keagan; sister Chris Gillies; and, two nieces and two nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ole and Luella (Parsons) Christensen; brothers Allen, Wayne and Gene Christensen; and, three nephews and a niece.
Dean was born and raised in Ludington, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and roller skating. He invested most of his career from signalman to engineering for the railroad. He enjoyed inventing and all types of repair work. He was always willing to help others and enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting. Dean had a very dry and witty sense of humor, enjoyed laughter and was a great story teller.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in Custer. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.