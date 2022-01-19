Dean E. Ratcliffe, 87, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. His funeral will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church with visitation starting at 10 a.m. A full obituary will run tomorrow. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
