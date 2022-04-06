Deanna “DeeDee” Carroll, 62, of Moffat, Colorado, passed away with her family by her side on April 3, 2022, after a valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer.
She was born to the late Arthur Jensen and Barbara Jensen, Aug. 2, 1959, in Ludington. Deanna graduated from Ludington High School in 1977.
She was married to Daniel (Danny) Carroll on Sept. 3, 1983.
Deanna is preceded in death by her father Arthur “Corky” Jensen. She is survived by her husband Daniel Carroll; three children Allison (Ralph) Moore, Bryan Carroll, Steffanie Carroll (Craig Schultz); and, six grandchildren Alyssa Benfield, Zachary Benfield, Joshua Benfield, Matthew Benfield, Landen Carroll, Ashton Schultz and Alexis Moore; her mother Barbara Jensen; and two brothers Carl Jensen and Terry Jensen.
She will be remembered by all who knew and loved her for both her sweet and sassy disposition. Deanna was a fighter, right to the very end.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on April 8, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church, 1101 S. Madison St. Ludington, MI 49431.