The MacDonald family would like to invite you to celebrate the life of Debbie MacDonald with a luncheon starting at 12:30 p.m. and an opportunity to share a good memory starting around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at the pavilion at the United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 E. Bryant Road, Ludington, MI 49454.

