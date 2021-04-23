Deborah “Debbie” Jean MacDonald, 64, of Ludington, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. She was born May 3, 1956, in Ludington, the daughter of Lewis and Anita (Whitaker) MacDonald.
Debbie worked as a hostess for many years at the 1880 Inn on the Hill Bed & Breakfast where she loved visiting with the guests. More than anything, she loved her family, close friends and her cats that she rescued and adopted into her home and life. Debbie was a talented painter who enjoyed art. She was also very interested in her heritage and took part in numerous Celtic festivals and Scottish Highland festivals. Debbie enjoyed listening to music, especially from the ‘70s and ‘80s and spending time with her friends which were so special to her. Debbie was a member of the United Methodist Church of Ludington.
Debbie is survived by her sister Marcine (Bill) Cox of Free Soil; two brothers Rommie (Jennifer) MacDonald of Scottville and Ronald (Carla) Iris of Ludington; her brother-in-law Clarence Cox; her nieces and nephews Terry (Misty Bolton-Bennett) Frey, Marcy Frey, Allen Frey, Nicole (Jack) Foster and Tyler Cox; and, several great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-niece.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister Aleatha Cox; and her nephew William “Billy” Cox.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, private graveside services have been held and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Ludington, Community Cats TNR or the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel is in charge of arrangements.