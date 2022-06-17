Deborah Sue Lester, age 51, of Scottville, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022. She was born April 5, 1971, in Ludington to Portman and Linda Lester. Deb graduated from Mason County Eastern in 1990.
She enjoyed spending time with family, watching true crime shows and playing with her cat and grand cat.
Deb will be greatly missed by her parents Portman and Linda Lester; her children Daniel VanKampen of Branch, Gabriel Jones of Scottville and Allison Quick of Scottville; her brothers Terry (Dani) Lester and Portman Lester Jr.; her cat Atticus and grand-cat Mr. Beans; and, many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother Michael Lester.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life is being planned for a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.