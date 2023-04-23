Debra “Debbie” Sue Lindenau, 62, of Ludington, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington. She was born April 4, 1961, in Ludington, the daughter of Kenneth and Shirley (Wiley) Wheaton.
Debbie graduated from Scottville High School in the Class of 1979. During her teenage years Debbie worked at A&W. Later she went to work as a CNA at Oakview Medical Care Facility where she took great pride in serving in the Alzheimer’s wing. At Oakview a coworker, later to be sister-in-law, introduced her to William. She soon found William to be the love of her life and they married in 1988. Debbie retired in 2011 after 31 years of employment. In her spare time, Debbie enjoyed scrapbooking, cross-stitching and gardening. Most of all, Debbie loved spending time with her family, especially the car rides through the Ludington State Park. She was a big supporter of Mason County Mutts, and believed in paying it forward whenever possible.
Debbie is survived by her daughters Nicole (Ryan Glover) Lindenau of Ludington, Stacy (Luke) McCallum of Ludington and Julia (Dylan) Helminiak of Ludington; three grandsons Logan Glover, Halston Glover and Emerson McCallum; her brother William Wheaton; two sisters Pamela Wheaton and Susie (Scott) Graczyk; her sisters-in-law Dianne Eisenlohr and Martha Bosma; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her beloved “granddogs.”
Debbie was preceded in death by her husband William Lindenau Jr. in 2010; her parents Ken and Shirley Wheaton; her sister Cindy Harmon; and her infant stepson John.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, with Chaplain Adrian Eising officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mason County Mutts.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.