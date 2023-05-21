Debra Kay Finholm, 68, of Ludington, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 11, 1954, in Flint, the daughter of Henry and Marian (Beaver) Zacek.
Debra graduated from Southside High School in Bee Branch, Arkansas. She attended cosmetology school in Conway, Arkansas, graduating in 1973.
On April 16, 1994, Debra married Wayne Kirk Finholm, who survives her. She is also survived by her children Kevin (Tina) Stevenson, Matt (Pelia) Finholm, Jared Finholm, and Faith (Pete Hinterman) Finholm; five grandchildren Makenna Stevenson, Zach Lake, Madison Finholm, Evan Finholm, and Emanuel Finholm; her brother Duane Henry Zacek; and her sister Jeannie Kennedy, who Debra’s raised and taken care of ever since their mother died.
Debra was preceded in death by her father Henry Zacek and her mother Marian Beaver Zacek Kennedy.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
