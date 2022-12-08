Debra Louise Anthony, 64, of Fountain, passed away on Dec. 7, 2022.
Debra is preceded in death by her father Lyle, and mother Jean, both of Ludington, as well as her aunt Patricia Cole and her beloved beagle Rexie.
She is survived by her son Darin Anthony of Fountain, her greatest joy; Darin’s girlfriend Kathryn Machiela of Fountain; Rick Anes of Fountain, her longtime love; her sisters Pam Gaines of Branch, Sue Anthony of Longview, Texas, and Cathy Berry of Pomona, California; and the love of her life, her dog Brandi.
Debbie also has extended family with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Deb loved life, riding her Harleys, demolition derbies and speaking her mind.
She passed peacefully in the arms of her sister Pam, who promised to be at her side. Our warrior’s battle is done.
Services will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.