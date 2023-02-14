Delores Ann Wagner, 92, of Scottville, passed away Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Delores was born Nov. 9, 1930, in Grosse Pointe, the daughter of Matthew and Elsa (Ohst) Graham. She graduated from Scottville High School in 1949. The following year, on April 26, 1950, Delores married her soulmate, Richard Wagner.
During her lifetime she accumulated a few different jobs. Those included working at the Ludington Daily News in the Scottville office, as a bank teller at State Savings Bank of Scottville and becoming the secretary to the bank president. Delores was a faithful and devoted member of Our Savior Lutheran Church of Scottville. She loved helping at church functions and singing in their choir. Delores loved arranging flowers, modeling at Gibbs Restaurant for Enid’s Bridal and shopping. She would often go on rides through the country with her husband, Richard, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Delores is survived by her daughter Terri (Paul) Mendelsohn; sons Brent (Mary) Wagner and Brian Wagner; grandsons Christian (Erika) Etchison, Erik (Kimber) Etchison, Matthew Wagner and Caleb (Alaini) Wagner; granddaughters Ashlyn Mendelsohn, Kelsey Wagner and Sarah (fiancé, Nick Gordon) Wagner; step-grandchildren Carrie (Will) Burnette and Scott Kooperman; and eight great-grandchildren.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband Richard Wagner; parents Matthew and Elsa Graham; brother Gerald Graham; sisters-in-law Arlene Graham and Carol Wright; and, brothers-in-law John Wagner and Arden Wright.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions in Delores’s honor can be made to Our Savior Memorial Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.